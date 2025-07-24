Sydney Lori Reid, 44, was charged in US District Court this week with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, according to the US Attorney's Office.

The complaint alleges that the confrontation erupted around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, outside the DC Central Detention Facility.

According to federal prosecutors, two men — described as suspected members of the violent transnational 18th Street gang — were being released from the DC jail and turned over to ICE.

One of the men had previously been arrested by Metropolitan Police on firearm-related charges, they noted.

An FBI agent was assisting ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers when Reid approached and began recording video, the complaint says.

After multiple orders to back away, officials said Reid tried to move around the officers, physically inserting herself between them and one of the suspects being transferred.

When one of the ICE agents pushed her against the wall and told her to stop, Reid allegedly began “struggling and fighting.” As the FBI agent tried to help restrain her, Reid began “flailing her arms and kicking,” according to prosecutors.

During the struggle, Reid allegedly pushed the FBI agent’s hand hard into a cement wall, causing “bloody lacerations.”

She was arrested and formally charged with assaulting a federal law enforcement officer in connection with the incident, officials said. No details about her next court appearance have been released by the US Attorney's Office.

