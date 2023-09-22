Woman Arrested For Role In Fatal Stabbing Of Missing Man In DC: Police

Nichelle Thomas, 35, is facing murder and other charges for the murder of 42-year-old Anthony Jordan, who had not been seen since Friday, Aug. 4 in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road SE, authorities announced on Friday afternoon.

His family reported him missing days later.

The Southeast DC resident was arrested days after members of the Metropolitan Police Department took Lewis Jones into custody for the stabbing.

According to investigators, while members of the Metropolitan Police Department were investigating his disappearance, detectives determined that Jordan had been stabbed to death on the day he went missing, prompting a search for his assailant.

On Wednesday, the agency announced that investigators identified and arrested Southeast DC resident Lewis Jones, 27, and charged him with multiple counts of murder while armed.

Two days later, Thomas was arrested and charged with:

First-degree murder while armed - felony murder;

Accessory after the fact;

Obstructing justice "harassment."

Her alleged role in the stabbing remains unclear. No information about her initial court appearance was released by the department following her arrest on Friday, Sept. 22.

