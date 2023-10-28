Woman Arrested For Rear-Ending, Carjacking Man During Northwest DC Morning Commute, Police Say

The morning commute got off to a rough start for officers on Monday, Sept. 18, when they were called at around 7:10 a.m. to the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, where District resident Rajaee Dinkins Mitchell rear-ended another driver as part of a more egregious scheme.

Police say that when the man stopped to exchange his information with Mitchell, several people got out of the vehicle and approached him, one with a gun who demanded his vehicle.

They then took the victim's property from his pocket and fled.

On Saturday, the department announced that the 32-year-old Mitchell was arrested and charged with carjacking. No information about her next court appearance was released.

