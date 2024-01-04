Wintry Mix Of Rain, Possible Snow Expected In DMV Region Over Weekend

During the first weekend of 2024, there will be "an enhanced winter storm threat" for portions of region beginning on Saturday and extending through the evening, according to the National Weather Service

AccuWeather officials are predicting that snow is likely, with approximately an inch accumulating in parts of the area.

"A storm that has the potential to snap the streak of days without an inch of snow in Washington, DC, is brewing for the weekend," forecasters said, cautioning that motorists could also be impacted.

"How much snow falls in the city and in surrounding areas will depend on the track of the storm and how much of a breeze off the mild Atlantic Ocean will develop.

"The odds favor a wintry mix that includes some rain, sleet and snow around the city from Saturday night to Sunday evening with mostly rain to the east and south."

