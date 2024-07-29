William Perez Dealderete, 39, didn't get far following a late night incident last week involving he and a woman who were familiar to each other.

According to a spokesperson from the Arlington Police Department, shortly before 11:30 p.m. on July 25, officers were called to the 4100 block of 3rd Road North to investigate reports of a man attempting to break into an area residence.

Investigators say that Dealderete, who knew his victim, attempted to get into the home through the window, and when another person inside the home approached him, Dealderete fled on foot, right into the arms of officers.

Dealderete temporarily ignored their commands and took off on foot before being apprehended in the area of 2nd Street North and North Thomas Street.

The Arlington resident was charged with attempted burglary, obstruction of justice, and public intoxication. No details about his next court appearance have been released by the department.

