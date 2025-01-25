Wife Running For Her Life From DC Apartment Gunned Down By Husband: Feds

On Friday, Jan. 24, 48-year-old Wyatt Swan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while armed in connection to the killing of 52-year-old Teresa Francisco, according to federal officials.

The deadly attack unfolded in March 2024 in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue NE.

Investigators say Swan first shot Francisco in their shared apartment before she fled the unit, "running for her life."

She hid inside a nearby work van, but Swan pursued her, firing multiple shots into the van and killing her before fleeing the scene and eluding police for several months until he was arrested in Prince George's County in October 2024.

Swan was arrested on Oct. 2, 2024, with assistance from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

He has been in custody since his capture.

Swan is scheduled to be sentenced on March 21 in DC Superior Court.

