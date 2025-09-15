Who Is Tramel Tillman? Dc-born, Maryland-Raised Actor Makes Emmy History (Watch)

The DC native, who was raised in Largo, became the first Black man to ever win a best supporting actor in a drama series Emmy on Sunday for his role in "Severance."

Tillman, 40, who stars as Seth Milchick on the Apple TV+ series, took the honor over James Marsden in "Paradise," co-star John Turturro, Sam Rockwell, Jason Isaacs and Walton Goggins, all of whom appeared in "The White Lotus."

Tillman was born in Washington, DC and raised in Prince George's County, where he graduated from Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt. He later attended Xavier University of Louisiana, Jackson State University, and the University of Tennessee.

During his acceptance speech, Tillman gave all the credit to his date for the evening — his mother, someone who in the past, he has said inspired him to get into acting.

“You remember what you want to remember. You make time for what you want to make time for, do the work, show up, and most importantly, for the love of God, don’t embarrass me in public," he began.

“My first acting coach was tough, y’all, but all great mothers are," he continued. "Mama, you were there for me when no one else was and no one else would show up. Your loving kindness stays with me, and this is for you. Thank you to the Academy."

"I am full. I am humbled. I am honored. And as my mama would say, ‘WOO look at God.'”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.