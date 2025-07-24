White House Slams South Park Episode Depicting Trump Nude, Sleeping With Satan

The episode of the animated Comedy Central satire, which premiered Wednesday night, July 23, didn’t hold back, showing the former president undressing in the Oval Office and pleading for intimacy with the devil, only to be rebuffed.

The episode, named "Sermon on the Mount," also featured a deepfake-powered PSA in which a nude Trump wanders through the desert, further fueling the controversy.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers wasted no time firing back, accusing the show’s creators and their supporters of hypocrisy.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” Rogers said in a statement to Variety.

The plot of the episode centers on Trump suing his critics, sparking a town-wide protest in South Park.

In a surreal twist, Jesus descends from the sky — not to support the protest, but to warn the townsfolk that they risk being “canceled” if they keep challenging Trump.

He references a recent high-profile media settlement reported to be $16 million between the Trump Administration and Comedy Central’s parent company, Paramount, over the editing of a 60 Minutes interview before the 2024 election.

Since its 1997 debut, South Park has built a reputation for lampooning political figures and courting controversy.

The show remains one of Comedy Central’s longest-running hits, recently securing a new streaming deal with Paramount+ and continuing its tradition of fearless, boundary-pushing satire

.

