Weather Whiplash: Spring-Like Temps To Close Out Warm, Wet Week, Forecasters Say

After a bout with wintry weather, the mid-Atlantic is in for a warmer, wetter week.

Temperatures are expected to climb this week.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday night, Jan. 22 is expected to be cold with temps in the mid-20s. Tuesday will be much milder with a high just above 40, and mostly cloudy.

Wednesday comes with a 50 percent chance of rain and temperatures just below 50, while Thursday temperatures will surge to a high of 66, and an 80 percent chance of rain.

AccuWeather is predicting fog due to air temperature rising quickly as the ground is wet.

Come Friday, temperatures could reach a high of 66, and there will be a 40 percent chance of rain.

