'We Were Right': White House Press Secretary Defends Deportation Of 'Maryland Man'

Last month, Abrego Garcia found himself at the center of an international incident after being deported to the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador, despite having protected legal status.

What followed was a lightning storm of opinions about Abrego Garcia that touched nerves on both sides of the aisle, with the White House ignoring court orders to return him to the US.

Some Maryland lawmakers have made, or are planning to make, the trip to the prison to check on Abrego's well-being, while the White House steadfastly refuses to facilitate his return. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele stated during a White House visit that he "does not have the power to return him to the United States."

Officials confirmed that Abrego Garcia is "safe and in good health."

Abrego Garcia was once again brought up at the White House on April 22, when White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated the president's stance, insisting the administration had been right all along.

“The 'Maryland Man' story … When the story was published, we said it was wrong, and we've seen more and more evidence come to the table that we had all along — that we were right,” she said.

“The president was always on the right side of this issue, to deport this illegal criminal from our community.”

Not content to stop there, Leavitt also took a shot at the media, which has been covering the case for more than a month.

“It's despicable to see the media continue to refer to this individual as someone who is 'a peaceful man living in Maryland,’” she said.

“This was, and always has been, an illegal criminal, an MS-13 gang member, and a designated foreign terrorist. The administration maintains its position on deporting him.”

