Watch: Jeanine Pirro Rants About 'Water Club' Fees In Her New DC Office

The former FOX host and Westchester County district attorney — and interim US Attorney in DC — had some thoughts about her new digs, starting with what she described as a "water club" requiring employees to pay each month to get bottled water delivered.

Pirro took to social media to post a video that has since gone viral with the caption, "The federal government has money for everyone but us," while complaining about the water situation.

"You may recall that the United States gave something like $44 billion a year through USAID for things like dance classes in Wuhan, China, and Sesame Street in Iraq," she said in the video.

She was just getting started.

"But here in the United States ... in the United States Attorney's Office, where we prosecute crime on behalf of the victims, on behalf of the people who are targeted by criminals, the US attorneys as well as a staff in order to get water, they have to join a water club and they have to pay."

Pirro explained that members in the office are allegedly paying $7 a month into the "water club" as part of what she described as a "dues-paying membership."

"Today they asked for our patience," "Judge Jeanine" continued. "Why? Because we couldn't get water delivered today.

"Today there was no water delivered to the United States Attorney's Office. And remember, it's only for those who pay $7 a month.

"Now, ain't it grand to be a part of the government?"

The video can be viewed here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.