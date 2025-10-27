Watch: ICE Take Down Violent El Salvador Fugitive In Arlington After Four Illegal US Entries

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that Carlos Ramirez-Guzman was arrested on Oct. 17 in Arlington.

Ramirez-Guzman, a citizen of El Salvador, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and domestic battery, according to ICE.

Officials said the operation was carried out with assistance from the FBI and the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS).

In a video posted by ICE, agents can be seen surrounding a vehicle and taking Ramirez-Guzman into custody.

ICE said he has illegally entered the country four times and was labeled a “criminal illegal alien” by the agency.

“We appreciate the FBI and the State Department DSS,” ICE wrote. “Their assistance was instrumental to this operation’s success.”

Ramirez-Guzman remains in federal custody.

