Watch: ICE Take Down Violent El Salvador Fugitive In Arlington After Four Illegal US Entries

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that Carlos Ramirez-Guzman was arrested on Oct. 17 in Arlington.
Ramirez-Guzman, a citizen of El Salvador, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and domestic battery, according to ICE.
Officials said the operation was carried out with assistance from the FBI and the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS).
In a video posted by ICE, agents can be seen surrounding a vehicle and taking Ramirez-Guzman into custody.
ICE said he has illegally entered the country four times and was labeled a “criminal illegal alien” by the agency.
“We appreciate the FBI and the State Department DSS,” ICE wrote. “Their assistance was instrumental to this operation’s success.”
Ramirez-Guzman remains in federal custody.
