Worth IT? Hundreds Of Fans Storm Field In UVA's Game-Winning Upset, Costs School $50K

Stunning video shows hundreds of UVA fans storming the field Friday night, Sept. 26, after the Cavaliers upset Florida State 46-38 in double overtime at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

UVA fans storm the field after the FSU upset.

 Photo Credit: Logan Grant for Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
The game ended when Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos threw an interception to Virginia’s Ja’Son Prevard, sealing the win.

Virginia entered the matchup unranked, while FSU came in as a top-10 team. Moments later, fans poured onto the field, with some even climbing the goalposts.

But the celebration carries a price tag. Under new ACC field-storming rules adopted this summer, Virginia will be fined $50,000 as a first-time offender. The money will go to the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship Fund, conference officials said.

A source tells Daily Voice that 15 people suffered injuries of varying degrees and heavy traffic outside of the stadium kept ambulances from accessing the area.

