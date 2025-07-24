Watch: Fireball Rips Through Arlington Parking Lot After Car Explosion, Officials Say

It happened around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 24, in a parking lot near 33rd Street South and Crystal Drive, where firefighters found multiple vehicles engulfed in flames, officials said.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were accounted for, according to fire authorities.

In video released by the department, flames can be seen smoldering in a vehicle before it explodes and sends a blast of flames through the lot.

It is believed that the explosion was caused by a Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion (BLEVE) from the fuel tank rupturing.

“Please leave car fires to the professionals as things like this can occur,” officials said. “Get out, stay clear, and call for help.”

A photo shared by the department showed at least three heavily damaged and charred vehicles, with debris scattered across the blacktop.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the blaze. Check Daily Voice for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

