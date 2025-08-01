Virginia’s Tax‑Free Weekend Is Back — 3 Days To Shop Without Sales Tax

For three days only, all state and local sales tax disappears on qualifying items—Virginia’s base state sales tax is 5.3% in most areas, so the savings add up quickly. That means clothing and footwear under $100 per item, school supplies under $20, energy‑efficient appliances, and select emergency‑preparedness gear are all fair game.

It’s the perfect moment to refresh your closet and your cart. Shop fashions for back‑to‑school and beyond at Shein, TJ Maxx, Amazon, and other favorites all tax‑free if they fall under the limit.

Been eyeing an Energy‑Star refrigerator, a Samsung TV, or a new laptop? Best Buy and Amazon have plenty of energy‑efficient products priced under $2,500 that qualify. And for emergency preparedness, Home Depot and Ace Hardware offer tax‑free options, from portable generators to gas‑powered chainsaws to weather gear and accessories.

For school supplies, think binders, glue sticks, backpacks, and rulers — Office Depot, Walmart, and Amazon stock plenty of qualifying picks at $20 or less. It’s all part of a statewide tradition that’s been giving shoppers a break for nearly two decades.

Virginia launched this tax holiday in 2006 and expanded it to include more than just back‑to‑school basics.

Best of all, online shopping counts. As long as payment is processed between 12:01 a.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, and items ship to a Virginia address, the sales tax should come off automatically at checkout for eligible purchases.

Whether you’re filling backpacks or finally upgrading the big‑ticket items on your list, the savings can add up fast. Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday runs Aug. 1–3, 2025. Check the Virginia Department of Taxation’s website for the full list of eligible items and exclusions so you can plan your haul with confidence.

