Virginia Tax Rebate Payouts Start This Fall — Are You On The List?

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced this week that eligible taxpayers will see rebates of up to $200 for individual filers and up to $400 for joint filers this fall.

“Virginia’s strong job growth, bolstered by business investment commitments of $140 billion has driven a total of $10 billion in surplus revenue and enabled a record $9 billion in tax relief,” Youngkin stated.

“This fall’s tax rebate reflects a simple truth: it’s your money, not the government’s.”

To qualify, taxpayers must have incurred tax liability in 2024 and filed by November 3, 2025.

Here’s how it works:

If you filed before July 1, rebates will be sent by Oct. 15 and should arrive by the end of October.

If you got your refund by direct deposit this year, your rebate will land in the same bank account.

Otherwise, a paper check is headed your way.

But there’s a catch: if you owe money to Virginia Tax or another state/local agency, the rebate will be used to cover that debt before you get what’s left.

“As a result of strong fiscal management, Virginia has seen over $10 billion in surplus revenues in the past four years, it is our shared responsibility to ensure that the vast majority of these funds are returned to Virginians while providing record funding or key priorities," Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings added.

"That’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Starting Thursday, Sept. 25, taxpayers can check their eligibility online.

