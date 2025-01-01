Virginia Shooter Shot, Hospitalized, Then Charged In New Year’s Day Clash, Police Say

District resident Malachi Rawlings, 21, was arrested on Wednesday morning after he allegedly opened fire during a verbal dispute in the early hours of Jan. 1 in the 1000 block of North Glebe Road, police said.

Police say Rawlings pulled a gun and shot one person during the argument in a common area of a residential building, prompting someone in the group to fire back, striking Rawlings.

The victim, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, made his own way to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Rawlings, meanwhile, was found near N. Glebe Road and 11th Street North, bleeding from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to the hospital, treated for his injuries, and then charged with:

Aggravated malicious wounding;

Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony;

Felon in possession of a firearm.

Rawlings is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.