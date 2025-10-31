Partly Cloudy 58°

Virginia Police Hunt DC Man Wanted On 28 Warrants In Credit Card Thefts, Cops Say

Detectives in Northern Virginia are on the hunt for a DC man wanted on 28 warrants after a string of credit card thefts at local convenience stores, police said.

James Shelton

James Shelton

Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police
James Shelton

James Shelton

Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police
Zak Failla
James Shelton, 55, is accused of sneaking into employee breakrooms, stealing wallets, and quickly racking up charges on the stolen cards, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The latest theft happened around 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 at a store in the 5600 block of Pickwick Road in Centreville, investigators said. 

While an employee was working up front, her personal belongings — including credit cards — were taken from the back room.

Detectives say Shelton follows a pattern: he walks into businesses, swipes credit cards from unsecured areas, and uses them immediately.

So far, police have linked him to thefts at CVS and 7-Eleven locations across West Springfield, McLean, Mason, and Sully districts.

Investigators released surveillance images of Shelton and another man who they say may be connected to the crimes. 

That second person has not been identified.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to Shelton’s arrest.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact Fairfax County Police.

