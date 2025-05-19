Virginia Gang Member Freed 16 Times Injures Officer Before Latest Arrest: ICE

Mykol Santos-Santos, 25, an illegal Guatemalan national and known gang member, was arrested Monday, May 12 in Fairfax, ICE officials in Washington, DC announced.

Santos-Santos didn’t go quietly. Officials say he resisted arrest, fought officers, and injured one of them during the takedown.

ICE says Santos-Santos has been arrested more than 30 times in Fairfax County since 2020.

His record includes assault and battery, burglary, drug distribution, larceny, obstruction of justice, and fleeing police, ICE said.

Even worse, officials say the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center released him 16 times, ignoring 16 immigration detainers lodged by ICE between 2022 and 2025.

“This individual is a habitual offender,” ICE Field Office Director Russell Hott said. “He is a documented member of a violent criminal gang with a lengthy criminal history and represents an egregious danger to our Virginia communities.”

Hott blasted local officials for failing to hand Santos-Santos over sooner.

“We could have worked together… to arrange a safe transfer of custody. Instead, they decided to place politics ahead of public safety,” Hott said. “As a result, one of our brave officers was injured.”

Santos-Santos was first arrested by US Border Patrol in 2014 after crossing illegally near Hidalgo, Texas, ICE said. He was ordered removed to Guatemala in 2023 but was never deported.

Santos-Santos is now in ICE custody, officials said.

ICE is urging law enforcement to honor detainers in the future to prevent dangerous repeat offenders like Santos-Santos from continuing to threaten public safety.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.