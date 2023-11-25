Video Shows DC Officer's High-Speed Pursuit With Virginia State Police On I-395

Peter McCauley, 25, was going 95 mph in a 55 mph zone in his personal vehicle, a Tesla, along I-395 south near the Arlington/Alexandria line when a trooper activated his lights and sirens, initiating a motor vehicle stop just before midnight Wednesday night, Nov. 23, Virginia State Police said.

McCauley refused to stop, initiating a pursuit onto Seminary Road, then blowing through a red light at the exit ramp and hitting another vehicle while trying to make a left turn, VSP said. McCauley's Tesla ran off the road and struck the road barrier, and the other vehicle, a Honda, also ran off he road, struck the Jersey wall and a light pole.

Both McCauley and his 28-year-old female passenger were hospitalized with for evaluation and minor injuries, respectively. Both were wearing seatbelts. The 22-year-old Honda driver was transported with minor injuries, she was also wearing a seatbelt.

McCauley's police powers have reportedly been revoked and he was placed on non-contact status, NBC Washington reports. Daily Voice has reached out to DC police for comment.

McCauley was charged with one felony count of eluding police. The incident remains under investigation.

