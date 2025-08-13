Victor Renato Blythe, 60, is charged with distributing and possessing child pornography, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced.

Prosecutors say Blythe — who specializes in working with children and adolescents and previously worked in the Psychiatry Department at Children’s National Medical Center — communicated with another person “regarding his interest in the sexual abuse of children.”

During those conversations, Blythe “distributed child pornography to that other individual” and was later found in possession of additional videos depicting child pornography on his electronic devices, according to the federal complaint.

According to his biography from District Therapy Associates, besides working with children, Blythe, "has over 12 years experience working with adults.

"He has provided therapeutic treatment to individuals who experience all forms of mood disorders (including depression and bi-polar disorder), anxiety, ADHD, OCD, Psychotic Disorders on the Schizophrenia Spectrum, plus individuals with Sexual Orientation issues."

The FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department are leading the investigation, with assistance from the Fairfax County Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia as the investigation continues.

