A Few Clouds 52°

SHARE

Vehicle Debris Hits, Damages Pedestrian Bridge On I-295 In Northeast DC (Photos)

Traffic was backed up on I-295 on Wednesday afternoon after a pedestrian bridge at Douglas Street NE was struck by debris from a passing vehicle.

The debris from the crash.
The debris from the crash. Photo Credit: @dcfireems
Debris may have damaged the bridge.
Debris may have damaged the bridge. Photo Credit: @dcfireems
Photos from the scene.
Photos from the scene. Photo Credit: @dcfireems
Officials evaluating the damage.
Officials evaluating the damage. Photo Credit: @dcfireems
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

First responders and inspectors were called to the bridge, which appears intact, according to DC Fire and EMS personnel, but will have to be evaluated by special operations officials.

The bridge strike was reported around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 18, leaving behind large pieces of debris in the roadway. As of 1:30 p.m., crews were still at the scene clearing the area and evaluating the state of the bridge, which is still standing.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic was halted in both directions on I-295 due to concerns about the bridge's structural integrity.

The incident led to multiple road closures in the area, with southbound traffic diverted on to US-50 in Maryland, while northbound drivers were diverted off at Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE