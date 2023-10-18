Vehicle Debris Hits, Damages Pedestrian Bridge On I-295 In Northeast DC (Photos)

First responders and inspectors were called to the bridge, which appears intact, according to DC Fire and EMS personnel, but will have to be evaluated by special operations officials.

The bridge strike was reported around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 18, leaving behind large pieces of debris in the roadway. As of 1:30 p.m., crews were still at the scene clearing the area and evaluating the state of the bridge, which is still standing.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic was halted in both directions on I-295 due to concerns about the bridge's structural integrity.

The incident led to multiple road closures in the area, with southbound traffic diverted on to US-50 in Maryland, while northbound drivers were diverted off at Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

