USPS Worker From DC Wins $1M On Scratcher Bought At 7-Eleven Next To Maryland Post Office

What started as a random pitstop to pick up Lottery scratchers for a postal worker from DC ended with a $1 million jackpot win on a ticket purchased in Anne Arundel County.

7-Eleven located at 4450 Solomons Island Road in Harwood

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The District man, who says he frequently makes his way into Maryland to play Lottery games, is feeling lucky after picking up a winning Millionaire's Club scratcher that was purchased at 7-Eleven at 4450 Solomons Island Road in Harwood, ironically attached to a post office.

After purchasing a menagerie of instant tickets, he headed home to play them, and, sure enough, he matched the winning number "54" with the corresponding seven-figure prize in the second row of the game's play area.

"Thank you, Lord," was all he could say when he realized his good fortune, according to Lottery officials.

Following three decades working for the US Postal Service, the man is one step closer to walking away into the sunset, with retirement possibly now in reach once he pays off some bills.

The Millionaire’s Club instant ticket went on sale in July with five $1 million top prizes. There are still three remaining after the first jackpot was claimed earlier this week.

