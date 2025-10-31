USPS Reveals 2026 Stamp Lineup: See What's New

The USPS unveiled some of the new stamps on Wednesday, Oct. 29. The lineup ranges from sports legends to the celebration of a major anniversary for one state.

The designs are preliminary, and new stamps will be announced in the future.

"This early preview of our 2026 stamp program underscores the Postal Service's commitment to celebrating the artistry and storytelling that make stamps so special," said USPS stamp services director Lisa Bobb-Semple. "Each stamp is a small work of art — an entryway into a larger story that connects people, places and moments in history. This year, we continue to honor that legacy with a diverse range of subjects and designs, from beloved series and commemorative anniversaries to bold new releases that will inspire and excite collectors and admirers alike."

Among the first releases, a Muhammad Ali stamp will debut on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The boxing great's stamp features a 1974 Associated Press photo with the word "Ali."

A Bruce Lee stamp will follow, depicting the martial artist mid-flying kick. The design includes a "calligraphic yellow brushstroke" inspired by his iconic film costume.

The lineup also honors Phillis Wheatley as the 49th addition to the Postal Service's Black Heritage series. The stamp celebrating the first author of African descent to publish a book in the American Colonies will be issued on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Boston.

Additional highlights include stamps commemorating Colorado's 150th anniversary of statehood, along with the Lunar New Year: Year of the Horse. Another stamp will mark the 100th anniversary of Route 66, featuring photographs from each of the eight states along "The Mother Road."

Nature lovers will find designs featuring sunflowers, squirrels, and chipmunks in winter, along with the bald eagle's life stages. Collectors can expect tributes to American bison, Harriet Powers' quilts, and international peace, symbolized by an origami crane.

You can click here to learn more about the 2026 stamp lineup.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.