USPS Launches Informed Delivery Mobile App

The U.S. Postal Service has released a new smartphone app that lets customers preview incoming mail and track packages directly from their phones.

A USPS truck.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pixabay - F. Muhammad
Chris Spiker
Chris Spiker

The USPS launched its Informed Delivery Mobile app on Thursday, Oct. 2. The app expands access to its free service that allows customers to preview letter-size mail and manage packages digitally.

The app provides push notifications for updates on incoming mail and deliveries. It also includes an optional biometric login for added security and quick access.

USPS said the app enhances package-tracking capabilities, allowing customers to scan tracking numbers or barcodes and even share delivery status with others. Users can also view, interact with, and manage incoming mail directly from their mobile device.

Informed Delivery has previously been available through email and at informeddelivery.usps.com. The mobile app can now be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

More information is available on USPS.com.

