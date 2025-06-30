The visas for Bob Vylan have been revoked, the State Department said on Monday, June 30. The revocations were announced in a social media post by Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

The group's lead singer, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, led chants like "free, free Palestine" and "death, death to the IDF [Israeli Defense Forces]" during the performance on Saturday, June 28.

"The @StateDept has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants," Landau posted. "Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country."

Vylan was also heard saying, "from the river to the sea," a reference to the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. Pro-Palestine advocates say the phrase is a prideful call for peace in the region, while many supporters of Israel consider it hateful.

Bob Vylan is scheduled to tour across the US in the fall. The "grandson North America Tour" has November concerts planned for cities like Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.

The Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts is held in the South Coast town of Somerset, England, and is typically the largest annual summer music festival in the UK. The 2025 festival included headlining acts like The 1975, Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo, and Charli XCX.

Somerset police have launched a "criminal investigation" into Bob Vylan and Kneecap, a Northern Irish rap trio that has also vocally opposed Israel's genocide in Gaza.

"This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our enquiries are at an early stage," Somerset police said in a statement. "The investigation will be evidence-led and will closely consider all appropriate legislation, including relating to hate crimes. We have received a large amount of contact in relation to these events from people across the world and recognise the strength of public feeling."

In a social media post on Sunday, June 29, Bob Vylan continued his push for "a change in foreign policy."

"Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place," Bob Vylan posted. "As we grow older and our fire possibly starts to dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us.

"Let us display to them loudly and visibly the right thing to do when we want and need change. Let them see us marching in the streets, campaigning on ground level, organising online and shouting about it on any and every stage that we are offered."

Kneecap, which has been accused of "terrorism" in the UK for its pro-Palestine speech, is also scheduled to tour the US in the fall.

