US Park Police Officer Airlifted After Being Struck By Driver Fleeing Traffic Stop In DC

The driver was reportedly speeding through an intersection when the officer was struck at around noon on Wednesday afternoon on 12th Street in Washington, DC.

Following the strike, a helicopter was called in, and the officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

No details about the driver have been provided by the police. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

