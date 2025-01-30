U.S. Figure Skating Team Among Dozens Believed Dead In DC Black Hawk, Plane Crash: Reports

At least 27 bodies had been recovered and no survivors were expected in the crash near Reagan National Airport, Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly said on Thursday, Jan. 30. Authorities have switched to a "recovery effort," with more than 300 responders battling frigid temps, wind, and icy waters for hours overnight.

The US Army Black Hawk helicopter was carrying three soldiers and the plane was carrying 64 people. Both crashed in the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport.

In a statement to Olympics.com, U.S. Figure Skating said:

"Several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C. These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas," the statement said, adding: "We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available."

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

