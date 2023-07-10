US Capitol Police Officer Busted With Child Porn: Police

Jared Michael Lemon, 42, of Owings, became the center of an investigation in December 2022, when troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack opened an investigation into the possession of child pornography, Maryland State Police said.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force also received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online user, later identified as Lemon, had uploaded suspected child pornography.

Members of the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit, with assistance from troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack and Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant of Lemon’s home in December 2022.

Investigators subsequently seized electronic devices for forensic analysis, which revealed evidence of possession of child pornography.

Lemon was arrested at 5 a.m. at his home by Maryland State Police on Monday, July 10. He faces five counts of possession of child pornography, and was being held in the Calvert County Detention Center without bond.

