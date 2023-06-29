A Few Clouds with Haze 79°

US Capitol Police Investigating Suspicious Package On Steps Of Supreme Court In DC (Updated)

Police are investigating a suspicious package that was found in the heart of Washington, DC.

U.S. Capitol Police vehicle
U.S. Capitol Police vehicle Photo Credit: U.S. Capitol Police (Twitter)
Zak Failla
The US Capitol Police issued an alert at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 advising that they were assisting the Supreme Court Police with what was only described as a "suspicious package." 

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are also helping keep the area clear," they posted online. "We cannot provide further information about another agency’s case, but we will keep the community updated about our involvement."

The incident led to multiple road closures in the area: 

  • Maryland Avenue between Constitution Avenue and First Street NE;
  • First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE;
  • East Capitol Street between First and Second streets.

No information about the package or investigation has been released. 

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

