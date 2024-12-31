US Attorney Matthew Graves To Step Down Days Before Trump Inauguration In DC

Graves has been in the role of DC's top prosecutor for more than three years following his confirmation by the Senate on Oct. 28, 2021, days before he was sworn in on Nov. 5, 2021.

“Serving as the US Attorney for the District of Columbia has been the honor of a lifetime,” Graves said, thanking Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, President Biden, and Attorney General Merrick Garland for their support.

Graves joined the Office as a career prosecutor in 2007, serving in both the Superior Court and Criminal Divisions of the Office, where he prosecuted a wide range of criminal matters, including violent crime, drug trafficking, illegal firearms possession, and fraud cases.

In 2010, he was named a senior Assistant United States Attorney within the Office’s Fraud and Public Corruption Section—a Section he wound up leading, first serving as an acting Deputy Chief and eventually as the acting Chief of the Section.

During his time in office, Graves led the largest investigation in Department of Justice history, prosecuting those involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

He also oversaw a record-breaking $3.6 billion cryptocurrency seizure from the Bitfinex hack and secured $629 million in penalties against British American Tobacco for illegal sales to North Korea.

Other notable cases include the takedown of the darknet’s largest bitcoin money laundering service and a $377 million settlement in a major government contractor fraud case, the largest in DOJ history.

Bridget Fitzpatrick, the office’s Principal Assistant US Attorney, will serve as acting US Attorney following Graves’ departure.

Fitzpatrick, a 15-year federal law enforcement veteran, has been involved in significant cases involving fraud, violent crime, and public corruption, officials say.

