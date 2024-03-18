Unlicensed Maryland Driver Rams Virginia State Trooper 4X In High-Speed Pursuit: Cops

Reggie P. White, 24, of College Park, sped away from a Virginia State Trooper initiating a traffic stop on Route 1 in Fairfax County at 3:40 a.m. Sunday, March 17, a State Police spokesman said.

Traveling in a stolen gray sedan, White rammed a state troop car twice approaching the Beltway then continued onto Interstate 495 westbound, according to VSP. There, White struck the same trooper’s vehicle a third time, and then onto Interstate 95 southbound, where the trooper’s vehicle was struck a fourth time.

State Troopers were eventually able to use a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the vehicle in the I-95 southbound lanes near Exit 167. White then fled the vehicle on foot, but was taken into custody a few minutes later without further incident.

White was charged with four counts of assault on law enforcement, four counts of felony hit and run, four counts of misdemeanor hit and run, four counts of destruction of state property, eluding law enforcement, grand larceny, driving without a license, not wearing a seatbelt, and with being a pedestrian on the interstate.

Two adult passengers in the vehicle were also arrested on outstanding warrants.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.