Uber Driver Becomes Hero After 10-Hour Ride Gets Jeezy To Maryland — And On Stage (Watch)

Jeezy told fans on Instagram that his travel plans were wrecked when all flights to Baltimore and Washington, DC, were canceled before a planned show in the area, sending his people into emergency mode.

The rapper said his team scrambled for alternatives, but bad weather canceled flights and derailed backup plans, leaving him stranded in South Carolina just hours before showtime. That’s when his driver struck an object on the highway, puncturing the vehicle’s gas tank.

That’s when Tanner pulled up in an Uber.

Jeezy said that eight minutes into the ride, he turned to his driver and told him, “Hey, we need to go to Baltimore.” Tanner paused, thought about it, and kept driving.

“Ten hours later, we arrived in Baltimore just ten minutes before showtime!” Jeezy wrote. “I told him he made a lot of people happy tonight! Gave him a Snowman Tee and told him he was my guest for the show tonight! Shout out to the real MVP, my Uber driver Tanner! Not all heroes wear capes!"

"P.S. There was no way I was missing out on Baltimore!"

The story didn’t end there — Tanner was brought on stage during Jeezy’s set, where he got a huge ovation from the Baltimore crowd.

On Instagram, Tanner responded: “Ayeee fam Tanner the Uber driver here, thank you for all the love ✌️ can’t stop a Jeezy party 💪.”

Tanner has since become a celebrity in his own right, gaining hundreds of followers on Instagram while sharing photos about the car that made the trip, and behind the scenes footage of his cameo at Jeezy's show.

"Tanner the Uber driver here," he posted. "Thank you everyone for all the love! And thank you Jeezy for a great ride and an incredible show!"

