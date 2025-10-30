Tyjuan Bullock, who police say has no fixed address, was charged with multiple felonies following a months-long investigation by the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit, officials announced Thursday, Oct. 30.

According to police, the first call came around 6:58 p.m. on Sept. 11 for an assault with a weapon at a business in the 3500 block of Wilson Boulevard.

Investigators said Bullock walked behind the counter, began stealing merchandise, and attacked an employee who tried to stop him — stabbing the victim several times before running away.

The employee suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized but has since been released, police said.

While investigating that stabbing, detectives uncovered a pattern of earlier robberies at the same store dating back to 2024.

On June 17, 2025, Bullock allegedly entered the shop, displayed a gun, and fled with stolen goods.

On Aug. 21, police say he again went behind the counter, threatened and pushed an employee, and ran off with merchandise.

Three days later, on Aug. 24, he returned, made more threats, and stole additional items.

Detectives also tied him to a Nov. 5, 2024, incident in which he threatened an employee and fled after stealing products.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives identified Bullock as the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest.

He turned himself in to police on Tuesday, Oct. 28, where he was charged with:

Aggravated malicious wounding;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Four counts of robbery;

Attempted robbery.

Police confirmed he is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

