Two Men Get 100+ Years For Nine Day Shooting Spree That Ended With 13-Year-Old's Death: Feds

Tyiion Freeman, 25, and Koran Jackson, 24, both of DC, have each been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison in connection to the crime spree that ended with the death of 13-year-old Malachi Lukes in 2020.

Specifically, Freeman was sentenced to 108 years and Jackson received 164 years in prison.

A Superior Court jury found the two, and a third conspirator, Stephon Nelson guilty in July of:

First-degree murder while armed;

Several counts of assault with intent to kill while armed;

Conspiracy to commit various firearms offenses;

Other firearms-related offenses.

Prosecutors say that between February 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020, Freeman, Jackson, and two others who are currently awaiting trial, were involved in a firearms conspiracy.

According to court documents, on March 1, 2020, the four traveled to the Shaw neighborhood in a stolen vehicle, while Shaw and three friends were walking to a nearby basketball court.

The four followed the group and pulled alongside them. Two got out and opened fire on the boys, killing Lukes and grazing another. The four then sped away, drove 10 minutes to another neighborhood and again gunshots rang out.

No motive for the shooting was provided by the police.

