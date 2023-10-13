Two Inches Of Rain To Drench Northeast This Weekend: Here's Timing

While skies on Friday, Oct. 13 were sunny and temps were pleasant, Saturday, Oct. 14 was expected to come with rain for the Northeast: Nearly two inches of it, according to AccuWeather.

New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia will get drenched, with rainfall expected to begin in the early afternoon, as reported by AccuWeather and the National Weather Service.

Saturday will start off dry and cloudy with temps just over 55, but come 2 p.m. rain will begin to fall, according to the National Weather Service.

The downpour will become heavier through the evening, with thunderstorms possible in the mid-Atlantic toward the evening hours.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a slight chance of showers before 8 a.m. the NWS says. Temps will be near 60.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.