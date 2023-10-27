Two DMV Hospitals Have Busiest Emergency Rooms In America, Report Says

The list was comprised using data reported by the hospitals themselves, and reflect data from 2022, though start and end dates vary by hospital.

While the Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas, TX reported the highest number of visits (226,178), Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church reported 162,335 visits, the report says.

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD, reported 96,476 visits, coming in at No. 44 on the list.

Click here for the full list from Becker's Hospital Review.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.