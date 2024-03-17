Two Dead, Five Hospitalized In Mass Northwest DC Shooting, Police Say

At approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday night, gunshots rang out in the 700 block of P Street NW near 7th Street, leaving seven people with injuries, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

All of the victims were adults.

No details about the victim or possible shooters has been released by investigators.

More details are expected to be made available. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the tip to 50411.

