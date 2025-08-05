Trump Threatens To 'Take Federal Control' Of DC Over Teen Crime Surge

In a fiery Truth Social post shared Tuesday, Trump slammed the District’s handling of what he called “out of control” violence by “local ‘youths’ and gang members,” blaming city leaders for turning a blind eye to teen suspects, some “only 14, 15, and 16 years old.”

“The Law in DC must be changed to prosecute these ‘minors’ as adults,” Trump wrote, “and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14.”

He attached a bloody photo of a young man sitting on a DC sidewalk, shirtless and battered — a graphic visual meant to underscore his claim that “innocent Citizens” are being “randomly attacked, mugged, maimed, and shot.”

** WARNING: Graphic Image **

“Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago,” Trump added, “then this incredible young man and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime.”

"If this continues, I am going to exert my powers."

Trump did not specify which attack the photo referenced, and the identity of the victim has not been confirmed.

However, the former president made clear his intentions.

“If DC doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City,” Trump warned, “and run this City how it should be run.”

He doubled down on the threat: “If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City.”

The Nation's Capital has come under scrutiny in recent months over rising youth violence and repeated assaults on tourists and residents in high-traffic neighborhoods.

City officials have not publicly responded to the post.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.