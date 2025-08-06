Trump Threatens to Deploy National Guard To ‘Beautify’ Crime-Ridden DC

The latest call from the president comes after a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee was assaulted by a group of teenagers during a violent carjacking.

It was just the latest instance of violence involving minors in DC — who do not face as strict criminal charges as adults would under the current law, something that Trump took umbrage to.

In a fiery Truth Social post shared Tuesday, Trump slammed the District’s handling of what he called “out-of-control” violence by “local ‘youths’ and gang members,” blaming city leaders for turning a blind eye to teen suspects, some “only 14, 15, and 16 years old.”

“The law in DC must be changed to prosecute these ‘minors’ as adults,” Trump wrote, “and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14.”

A day later, Trump is now threatening to deploy the National Guard in his proposed plan to federalize the District.

"Whether you call it federalize... And this also includes the graffiti you see all over the place... Roads are in bad shape... medians are falling down roads," the president said on Wednesday.

"We're going to beautify this city. We're going to make it beautiful again.

Trump called the rate of crime "a shame," citing "muggings, killings, crime, and everything else we're looking at — and that includes bringing back the National Guard."

If Trump hopes to go through with his grand plan to take over DC, he will need Congress to overturn the 1973 Home Rule Act, which grants the city's residents the ability to elect a mayor and city council.

According to Trump, his lawyers have already started looking into the possibility of pushing that through Congress.

"We're looking at the DC Home Rule Act... This has to be the best-run place in the country, not the worst-run place in the country."

"It has so much potential and we're going to take care of it. You'll be safe walking around going down the street... You're not going to get mugged!"

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.