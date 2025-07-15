Trump Targets Schiff’s Maryland Home In Fiery Feud: ‘Bring Him To Justice’

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday, July 15, accusing Democratic California Sen. Adam Schiff of committing “a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud” related to his Maryland property, while calling for Schiff to be “brought to justice.”

CNN first reported on Schiff's Maryland property in 2023.

“I have always suspected Shifty Adam Schiff was a scam artist,” Trump wrote at 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, setting off a series of statements that played out publicly.

“And now I learn that Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division (has) concluded that Adam Schiff has engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud.”

In the fiery post, Trump claimed Schiff misrepresented his Maryland residence as a primary home to secure a better mortgage deal while serving in Congress — even though Schiff represents California.

“Adam Schiff said that his primary residence was in MARYLAND to get a cheaper mortgage and rip off America, when he must LIVE in CALIFORNIA because he was a Congressman from CALIFORNIA,” Trump wrote.

“The FRAUD began with the refinance of his Maryland property on February 6, 2009, and continued through multiple transactions until the Maryland property was correctly designated as a second home on October 13, 2020,” he continued.

“Mortgage Fraud is very serious, and CROOKED Adam Schiff (now a Senator) needs to be brought to justice.”

Schiff didn’t stay quiet.

Forty minutes later, the California senator fired back on X, accusing Trump of attempting “political retaliation” and brushing off the fraud claim as a weak smear.

“This is just Donald Trump’s latest attempt at political retaliation against his perceived enemies,” Schiff posted at 11:07 a.m.

“So it is not a surprise, only how weak this false allegation turns out to be.”

“And much as Trump may hope, this smear will not distract from his Epstein files problem.”

Minutes earlier, Schiff had also referenced his history with Trump, linking the attack to his role in Trump’s first impeachment.

“Since I led his first impeachment, Trump has repeatedly called for me to be arrested for treason,” he posted.

“So in a way, I guess this is a bit of a letdown.

“And this baseless attempt at political retribution won’t stop me from holding him accountable. Not by a long shot.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges have been filed, and no official statements have been made by the Department of Justice or Fannie Mae.

But one thing is clear: the brawl over a Maryland mortgage has now become the latest battleground in the Trump-Schiff rivalry — and it's playing out live on social media.

