Trump Launching 'TrumpRx' Website Amid Deal With Pharmaceutical Giant: What To Know

Trump made the announcement alongside Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla at the White House on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The "TrumpRx" platform will purportedly allow patients to buy prescription drugs directly from the federal government at a discount.

According to the White House, the Pfizer deal marks the first implementation of "most-favored-nation" pricing. The model requires US prices to match the lowest paid in other developed nations.

The Trump administration claims that patients will receive expanded care and save millions of dollars. Pfizer has also guaranteed the same most-favored-nation pricing on its new drugs for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payers.

Pfizer also agreed to invest $70 billion in US drug manufacturing and research facilities. The drugmaker will also accept a three-year grace period from new pharmaceutical tariffs as long as it continues investing in domestic production.

Bourla said Pfizer will meet all requests made by Trump in a letter

"The big winner clearly will be the American patients, there is no doubt," Bourla said. "They are the ones that will see a significant impact on their ability to buy medicines."

The White House said patients will see deep discounts on widely used treatments like dermatitis ointment Eucrisa, rheumatoid arthritis medication Xeljanz, and Zavzpret, a nasal spray for those suffering from migraines.

Trump has threatened other pharmaceutical companies to make similar deals or face tariffs. He posted on his social media platform Truth Social that the US would impose a 100% tariff on imported pharmaceuticals unless companies are actively building domestic plants.

Americans already pay nearly three times more for prescription drugs than patients in other wealthy nations, Reuters reported. A 2022 KFF survey found that more than three in four adults believe drug costs are unaffordable.

Experts warn that the "TrumpRx" plan may have a small impact on costs, according to Business Insider.

"Most people need insurance to pay for expensive drugs," said Craig Garthwaite, a health economist at Northwestern University. "Hard to imagine prices here are lower than net prices. Definitely not lower than most out-of-pocket payments."

The KFF survey also found that nearly one in three people reported skipping medications due to the price.

