Trump Explodes At MLB, Demands Roger Clemens Be Put In Hall Of Fame

Trump went on an unhinged tirade on Truth Social on Sunday morning, demanding for the second time that Clemens be admitted to the Hall of Fame, going so far as to threaten an ultimatum for Commissioner Rob Manfred.

"PUT ROGER CLEMENS IN THE HALL OF FAME, NOW — NOT LIKE YOU DID WITH PETE ROSE, WHEN YOU WAITED UNTIL HE WAS DEAD!," he ranted. "That wasn’t the deal I made with the Commissioner, Rob Manfred, many months before he died."

"The deal was that he was going to be put up, immediately, but they waited and waited and waited, and then, put him up because of 'death," the president continued.

"It shouldn’t have been because of death, it should have been because of TALENT! This is not going to happen with Roger Clemens."

Truth be damned, Rose is not actually in the Hall of Fame. Neither is Clemens, a known golfing buddy of the president.

Rose infamously was banned by baseball in 1989 after being caught gambling on games he managed with the Cincinnati Reds. Then-Commissioner Bart Giamatti ultimately wound up banning him for life following an extensive investigation.

That all changed in May when Trump met with Manfred and the latter later announced in a historic decision that Rose, "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and others previously ineligible could now be considered for Hall of Fame honors.

"I have concluded that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual, and Mr. Rose will be removed from the permanently ineligible list," Manfred wrote in May.

Now, it appears Trump is focusing on wielding his influence to back Clemens, despite allegations that the star pitcher used performance-enhancing drugs in the Mitchell Report.

He and Barry Bonds became the face of the Steroid Era, though Trump threw his support firmly behind Clemens, citing his stats and calling him "unhittable."

"Never took drugs, there is no proof that he took drugs, has steadfastly refused that he took drugs. Frankly, I think he has a major lawsuit against Baseball." Trump wrote.

