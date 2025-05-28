'Trump Always Chickens Out': Hear His Response To Wall Street's 'Taco' Trade Strategy

Traders and other stock market watchers have been discussing what's called the "TACO" trade strategy. TACO is an acronym that stands for "Trump Always Chickens Out," a reference to President Donald Trump's constantly changing tariff threats and retreats.

Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong has been widely credited with creating the TACO nickname earlier in May.

"The recent rally has a lot to do with markets realising that the US administration does not have a very high tolerance for market and economic pressure, and will be quick to back off when tariffs cause pain," Armstrong wrote. "This is the Taco theory: Trump Always Chickens Out."

The TACO strategy became apparent to many Wall Street brokers on Tuesday, May 28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 741 points on that day, Barron's reported.

The rally came after Memorial Day weekend news of Trump delaying 50% tariffs on the European Union by more than five weeks until Wednesday, July 9. Trump's EU tariff announcement had caused the Dow, S&P 500 Index, and Nasdaq Composite to sink on Friday, May 23.

After the stock market seesaw, a CNBC reporter asked Trump what he thought about the "TACO trade" concept at the swearing-in ceremony for Jeanine Pirro as interim US Attorney for Washington, DC, on Wednesday, May 28.

"Oh, isn't that nice, I chicken out... I've never heard of that," Trump responded.

Trump then defended backtracking on his tariffs against the EU and China, arguing the pauses in his trade wars are keeping talks open and financially benefiting the US.

"It's called negotiation," he said. "You set a number and if you go down – you know, if I set a number at a ridiculous high number, and I go down a little bit, you know, a little bit, they want me to hold that number, 145% tariff. Even I said, man, that really got up."

After claiming China was suffering more from his tariffs than the US, Trump angrily dismissed the reporter's question.

"Don't ever say what you said," he said. "That's a nasty question. To me, that's the nastiest question."

Economists have been asking themselves that same question.

On the day Trump announced his EU tariffs, British market strategist Neil Wilson said European investors were anticipating his retreat.

"The hope and expectation remains, however, we see the TACO trade play out," wrote Wilson.

University of Michigan economics professor Justin Wolfers said Trump's wildly changing trade policies are different from predecessors like former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

"Under no previous presidency did we have active markets betting on the President's resolve," Wolfers told Barron's. "There was no BACO trade, no CACO trade, nothing. It was always taken as a given that when the President spoke on Monday, he would likely still mean it on Tuesday. That's no longer true, but what's really hard is that it's not even obvious when it'll be true and when it won't be. Madness."

The most recent EU and China truces are far from Trump's first trade war reversals.

After his "liberation day" announcement in early April slapped varying tariff rates on most countries, Trump reversed course with a 90-day pause that included a 10% baseline duty. That pause didn't affect China, which Trump escalated to a 145% tariff before lowering it to 30% as part of a separate 90-day reprieve.

In March, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican imports, then backed away from most of the duties a few days later. A 25% tariff remains on goods not covered by the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade deal Trump signed in his first term.

The tariff confusion led to the first contraction of the US economy since early 2022. The first-quarter gross domestic product dropped 0.3%, fueled by a 41.3% spike in imports ahead of Trump's tariffs.

Trump has also imposed 25% tariffs on all imports of aluminum, cars, steel, and light trucks.

