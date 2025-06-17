Truck Hauling Tank From Trump’s DC Parade Hits, Kills Woman: Report

The fatal crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, when DC Fire and EMS personnel found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The truck was reportedly hauling an Army M1 Abrams tank from its staging area to a rail yard in Virginia and was part of a convoy of military vehicles, USA Today says.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The incident remains under investigation.

The truck driver was absolved of any criminal intent, and no military personnel were involved in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department in DC.

