District resident Trinh Viet Tran, 31, was killed in an ATV crash late Friday night, June 6, in Oxon Hill, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Police say the collision happened around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Livingston Road and Crisfield Drive.

Tran was found critically injured at the scene and rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead at 11:22 p.m., her family confirmed in a newly launched GoFundMe campaign.

Police said Tran was riding an ATV when, for unknown reasons still under investigation, she collided with a car in the intersection. The driver of the car remained at the scene and was not injured. PGPD’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate.

Now, loved ones are rallying to support Tran’s young son and heartbroken family.

“Anybody who knows Trinh knows that she is always smiling,” wrote Viet My Tran, who launched the fundraiser. “She saw the good in everybody, and looked forward to each new day as an adventure.”

Tran was remembered as “full of life” — someone who loved traveling, trying new food, and inspiring everyone around her with joy and energy.

Photos shared on the campaign show her laughing on boats, out at dinner, dressed up for nights out, and hugging her son.

“She inspired those she met with her energy and joy, and now we will never be able to do any of these things together,” her family said.

The fundraiser will help cover funeral and memorial costs and support her son, who now faces life without his mother.

“We are doing everything we can to keep him surrounded by love, stability, and comfort in this heartbreaking time,” Viet My wrote.

More than 100 donors have contributed so far. The campaign has raised thousands and continues to grow.

The original Daily Voice article on the fatal crash can be found here. The GoFundMe to support her son and family is live here.

