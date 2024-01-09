Trespassing Shoplifter Fled Down Railroad Tracks To Avoid Arrest In Arlington, Police Say

Alvern Harris, 37, didn't make it far as he sought to avoid a shoplifting arrest on Monday morning, but wound up running into the waiting arms of arresting officers, according to authorities.

Members of the Arlington Police Department were called at around 10:15 a.m. to the 1200 block of South Hayes Street on Jan. 8 to investigate after Harris allegedly walked into a business, took merchandise, and fled into the Pentagon City Metro without paying.

Police say that a BOLO was issued and Harris was tracked down in the Metro, where he ignored officers' commands and fled onto the train tracks, temporarily suspending Metro service in the area until Harris exited the tracks at the Crystal City Metro, where he was arrested.

Officials noted that on top of the shoplifting incident, Harris also didn't pay for a fare when he entered the Metro, which the agency has been cracking down on.

Harris was arrested and charged with petit larceny, trespassing on a railroad track, and failure to pay fares.

