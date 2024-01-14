Traveler With Measles Passed Through Dulles, Reagan Airports In Virginia: Health Officials

The Virginia Department of Health was notified about a person who returned stateside after an international trip and traveled through Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport earlier this month and may have exposed other travelers to the virus.

According to health officials, the potential exposure sites associated with the case of the measles are:

Dulles International Airport (IAD): the international arrivals area of the main terminal between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3 ;

; Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA): Terminal A between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Health officials are now coordinating an effort to identify people who might have been exposed, including contacting potentially exposed passengers on specific flights.

"Measles is a contagious vaccine-preventable viral infection which is easily spread to unvaccinated persons through coughing, sneezing, and secretions from the mouth," according to officials. "The measles virus may remain in the air for up to two hours."

Symptoms typically develop between 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

"People, especially those are not vaccinated against measles, who were at either of these locations during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for any early symptoms, especially a fever," officials continued.

Anyone who develops a fever or other symptoms has been advised to contact their doctor.

"Measles is preventable through a safe and effective MMR vaccine," health officials said. "Two doses of the vaccine are given to provide lifetime protection.

"Virginia has high measles vaccination rates, with approximately 95 percent of kindergarteners fully vaccinated against measles. However, infants younger than 12 months of age are too young to be vaccinated.

"These infants, and others who are not vaccinated, are very susceptible to infection if they are exposed to someone with measles."

