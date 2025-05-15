Trapped Residents Rescued From Burning Virginia Apartment, Fire Officials Say

The blaze was reported just before sunrise on South Quebec Street in Arlington on May 15, when a fire broke out in a stairwell, trapping people inside, according to Arlington Fire & EMS.

Crews arrived quickly to the building and launched a full-on ladder rescue, pulling multiple residents from upper-floor windows as the fire spread, officials said.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities confirmed.

The fire was knocked down quickly, but the cause is still under investigation by Arlington County Fire Marshals.

The building was left with visible damage as officials urged people to avoid the area as the investigation into the incident continues.

