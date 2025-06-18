Trapped Man Pulled From 30-Foot Storm Drain Along I-395 In DC (Photos)

DC Fire and EMS crews were called just before 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 18, to the northbound lanes of I-395 at Maine Avenue SW, where they found a man trapped roughly 30 feet below ground in a narrow storm drain.

Using a rope system, firefighters lowered one member into the opening and secured the victim for a lift to safety.

Photos from the scene show a dramatic technical rescue unfolding under the glow of floodlights, with crews carefully coordinating the nighttime operation.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

It remains unclear how he ended up in the drain.

